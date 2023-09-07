Udhampur railway station named after Captain Tushar Mahajan

Udhampur Railway Station has been named after Captain Tushar Mahajan, who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during an encounter with armed terrorists in Pulwama in 2016, tweeted Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Thursday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“#Janmashtmi Gesture for #Udhampur: Thanks PM @NarendraModi ji. In response to our request, the Government of India has approved the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station,” Dr Singh wrote on X.

“A communication to this effect has been sent to the UT Government of #JammuAndKashmir to formally issue the required Gazette notification,” he added.

The Tushar Mahajan Trust has expressed gratitude to the Centre’s decision.

Trust member advocate Ranjit Parihar said, “We are highly thankful to PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and local BJP leaders in meeting the aspirations of the people of Udhampur.”

“It was a long standing demand of Udhampur. We sincerely thank Dr Jitendra Singh for taking up the matter with the Centre,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Tushar Mahajan, a 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army officer), attained martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting his fellow Army personnel in a terror attack on the JKEDI Building in Pulwama district in February 2016.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON