Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UHBVN lineman held for taking 25,000 bribe in Karnal

UHBVN lineman held for taking 25,000 bribe in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 02:09 AM IST

A Vigilance bureau official said that the accused UHBVN lineman demanded ₹ 62000 as bribe from the complainant for adjusting both pending bills and also issuing a new meter in Karnal

UHBVN lineman held for taking 25,000 bribe in Karnal
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A lineman of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has been arrested by the State Vigilance Bureau here on Tuesday while allegedly taking a bribe of 25,000 from a person in lieu of expunging pending bill to issue a new meter.

As per UHBVN officials, the accused has been identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Panori village under Gharaunda sub division in Karnal.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that a person had submitted a complaint alleging that he had purchased a property, on which 37,000 bill was pending. Besides, another bill of 58,000 was pending in the name of the complainant’s father.

The accused demanded 62000 from the complainant for adjusting both pending bills and also issuing a new meter. But the deal was fixed at 25000. He said that an FIR has been registered against the lineman under the Prevention of Corruption Act. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP