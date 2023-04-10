Chandigarh: Three international teams to compete in hockey tournament

In a first, three international teams, including debutants the United Kingdom (UK) and Sri Lanka, will participate in the 4th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2023. The tournament, organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board, is scheduled from April 10 to 15 at Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium , no. 3 Base Repair Depot (BRD), Chandigarh. Bangladesh will be third international team in a total pool of 12 teams.

Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2023 is scheduled from April 10 to April 15. (HT Photo)

The tournament is organised as a tribute to the late Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh DFC, a keen lover of the game.

David Oatley, manager of the Royal Air Force (UK) team, expressed excitement about their debut in the tournament and first visit to Chandigarh. He mentioned that their team of 22, including 18 players, is fully prepared to compete.

The teams are divided into four groups and will compete in a league-cum-knockout tournament. The winners and runners-up of the tournament will be awarded cash prizes of ₹3,00,000 and ₹2,00,000, respectively. The player of the match will also receive ₹10,000 in every game.

Air Marshal Vibhav Pande AVSM VSM, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Maintenance Command, will be the chief guest on April 10. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari PVSM AVSM VM ADC, the Chief of the Air Staff, will preside over the closing ceremony on April 15.

