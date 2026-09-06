Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had a “meaningful interaction” with the British Sikh community in London during his visit to one of the oldest gurdwaras outside India, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said on Sunday.

UK gurdwara hails ‘meaningful interaction’ with RSS chief

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Bhagwat, who is in the UK on the final leg of his overseas outreach tour covering the US and Canada, paid a visit to the historic Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara Sahib in London, dating back to 1908, earlier this week.

He also visited London’s Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations at the mandir.

“Mohan Bhagwat offered a Rumala Sahib, partook of kada prasad, and had a meaningful interaction with the gurdwara management,” Sahney said in a statement.

He added that, according to Sikh traditions, any devotee is welcome in Guru Darbar who comes in “all humility to offer prayers and seek blessings of Guru”.

Later on Sunday, Bhagwat is scheduled to address the largest public gathering of his UK visit, themed around the ‘Celebration of Oneness’ at a community centre in London.

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{{^usCountry}} “This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) UK, a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral UK. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration,” Sunil Ambekar, member of the RSS Central Executive Team, told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This event has been initiated by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) UK, a Hindu social and cultural organisation established in Britain in 1966, with support from Integral UK. More than 310 community organisations and associations from across the UK are expected to take part in the celebration,” Sunil Ambekar, member of the RSS Central Executive Team, told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagwat’s international tour commemorating the centenary year of RSS is expected to conclude on Monday, when he returns to India.