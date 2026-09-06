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UK gurdwara hails ‘meaningful interaction’ with RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacted with the British Sikh community in London, visiting a historic gurdwara as part of his overseas tour.

Updated on: Sep 6, 2026, 21:04:06 IST
By HT Correspondent, London
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat had a “meaningful interaction” with the British Sikh community in London during his visit to one of the oldest gurdwaras outside India, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney said on Sunday.

UK gurdwara hails ‘meaningful interaction’ with RSS chief
UK gurdwara hails ‘meaningful interaction’ with RSS chief

Bhagwat, who is in the UK on the final leg of his overseas outreach tour covering the US and Canada, paid a visit to the historic Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara Sahib in London, dating back to 1908, earlier this week.

He also visited London’s Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Willesden, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations at the mandir.

“Mohan Bhagwat offered a Rumala Sahib, partook of kada prasad, and had a meaningful interaction with the gurdwara management,” Sahney said in a statement.

He added that, according to Sikh traditions, any devotee is welcome in Guru Darbar who comes in “all humility to offer prayers and seek blessings of Guru”.

Later on Sunday, Bhagwat is scheduled to address the largest public gathering of his UK visit, themed around the ‘Celebration of Oneness’ at a community centre in London.

Bhagwat’s international tour commemorating the centenary year of RSS is expected to conclude on Monday, when he returns to India.

 
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