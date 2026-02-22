UK national found dead in Shimla hotel

A foreign tourist from the United Kingdom (UK) was found dead at a hotel in Shimla, police officials said on Saturday. The 86-year-old deceased is from England. (File)

The deceased 86-year-old is from England. Police officials said that correspondence has been made with the UK Embassy regarding the incident.

Police received information about the case on Friday night after the hotel owner informed them that a foreign national staying at the property had been found unconscious. Upon receiving the information, a police team immediately rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the scene at a hotel in Lower Kaithu, Shimla, the facts were verified. During inquiry with the hotel staff, it was revealed that the foreign national had consumed a small amount of alcohol. Later, when he did not open the door, the staff opened the room and found him lying on the floor. The police conducted an inspection, and necessary items were taken into police possession. The room was sealed, and the key was kept in safe custody,” Shimla police said in a statement.

The deceased was taken to IGMC Shimla, where the medical officer declared him dead. “The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further action under Section 194 of the BNSS will be taken as per rules after receiving a response from the UK Embassy,” the police said.