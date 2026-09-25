Awami Ithead Party (AIP) has questioned the prolonged incarceration of Baramulla Member of Parliament, Engineer Rashid, saying that Ukrainians get default bail, but Er Rashid’s bail waits for years.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Thursday questioned the prolonged delay in granting bail to MP Rashi. (HT File)

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi on Thursday questioned the prolonged delay in granting bail to MP Rashid, saying that an elected representative has remained behind bars for more than six years while his bail plea continues to await a final decision.

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Referring to the recent default bail granted to six Ukrainian nationals in an NIA case, Nabi said the distinction was significant. Although the NIA filed a chargesheet against the foreign nationals, it did not invoke Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) provisions in that chargesheet, while the agency stated that its UAPA investigation was continuing. The court subsequently granted them default bail.

“Er Rashid, meanwhile, has spent more than six years in custody despite being an elected MP. His bail proceedings have already continued for a prolonged period. How long should an elected representative and his constituents be made to wait for a decision on his liberty?” Nabi asked.

He said AIP has consistently maintained that the allegations against Er Rashid have not been established and that the party believes his prolonged incarceration is linked to his being a fearless and outspoken political voice of the people of Kashmir.

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{{^usCountry}} “Er Rashid represents nearly 40% of Kashmir’s population in Parliament. His incarceration therefore affects not only his personal liberty but also the democratic representation of millions of people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Er Rashid represents nearly 40% of Kashmir’s population in Parliament. His incarceration therefore affects not only his personal liberty but also the democratic representation of millions of people,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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