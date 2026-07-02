Ultrasound machines at 3 Sonepat hospitals sealed over violations

The district advisory committee under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act on Wednesday ordered the sealing of ultrasound machines at three hospitals and diagnostic centres in Sonepat district for violating provisions of the Act. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by committee chairperson Dr Shruti at the Sonepat civil hospital.

The committee also directed its members to conduct on-site inspections in cases of new hospital registrations before granting approval. (HT Photo for representation)

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Reviewing the implementation of the PCPNDT Act, the committee emphasised strict enforcement of the law to curb illegal fetal sex determination and improve the district’s child sex ratio.

Following a detailed review of the functioning of registered sonography centres, regular inspections, record maintenance and previous enforcement actions, the committee directed the sealing of ultrasound machines at Maharaja Agrasen Charitable Hospital, Ganaur; Garvit Diagnostic Centre, Adarsh Nagar, Sonepat; and Adorma Hospital and Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Sushant City, Kundli.

The committee also directed its members to conduct on-site inspections in cases of new hospital registrations before granting approval. In another case, it rejected an application seeking permission to declare a USG/Echo machine as portable, observing that the request was contrary to the provisions of the PCPNDT Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed action taken by the district PCPNDT team after MTP kits were found at a medical store in Kundli, besides discussing enforcement measures taken against illegal fetal sex determination centres in Dhanaura and Saharanpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also reviewed action taken by the district PCPNDT team after MTP kits were found at a medical store in Kundli, besides discussing enforcement measures taken against illegal fetal sex determination centres in Dhanaura and Saharanpur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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