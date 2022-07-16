Unaided colleges’ teachers discuss audit, arrear claims with Punjab education minister
A delegation of Association of Unaided College Teachers (AUCT), Punjab and Chandigarh, on Friday met the state education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer at Chandigarh.
AUCT spokesperson Tarun Ghai said issues like financial audit of higher education institutions, conversion of unaided posts into aided posts, claim of arrears from the Central government for both aided and unaided posts on the implementation of seventh pay commission scales and resolving the issue of ineligible college principals and associate professors at the earliest because of which the state of Punjab is losing finances to the tune of nearly 1 crore every month were discussed.
Association general secretary Jaspal Singh said the meeting took place for about an hour, following which the education minister assured that all relevant demands would be looked into.
Teachers raise issues in meeting with DEO
The representative delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) met the district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, under the leadership of the organisation’s district vice-president Davinder Singh Sidhu on Saturday.
The delegation raised the issue of mismatched vacant posts on the e-Punjab portal with the actual sanctioned vacant posts in the schools.
The issues of pending promotions, pending medical bills, delayed books of students, extra workload of many schools were also discussed in the meeting.
Sharing information on the mutual dialogue, DTF district press secretary Gurpreet Singh said cooperating and acting spontaneously on the requests of the delegation, the DEO immediately instructed the MIS district coordinator to resolve the issue pertaining to the vacant posts on E-Punjab portal.
“DEO said that the concerned school heads should send their school cases in writing to remove such errors on the portal so that appropriate action can be taken,” Gurpreet said. The members of the delegation claimed that DEO also gave the orders to settle cases of some pending medical bills listed by the union leaders
-
Maintain record on sale of used mobile phones: Ludhiana police chief to shop owners
Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday ordered shop owners to keep record of sellers and buyers of all second-hand mobile phones. Sharma said snatchers involved in the crime sell their mobile phones to shop owners across the city, and in such conditions, police face problems in solving these cases. Sharma had extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshift stalls on roadsides on Saturday.
-
Man arrested in Lucknow for posing as a cop, duping gullible
A youth was arrested for extorting money from commuters by masquerading as a cop, from Polytechnic crossing under Ghazipur police station on Friday /Sunday midnight. The Lucknow police officials said the accused was identified as Abhishek Mishra, 27, of Kalyanpur, Gudamba. One Arman Khan said the accused extorted money in the name of traffic violation. Police officials said the accused was arrested when he again reached Polytechnic crossing to extort money similarly.
-
Ludhiana shop owners accuse officials of releasing towed vehicle in exchange of money
The local market association on Saturday accused the traffic police's tow-away van officials of allegedly releasing a towed vehicle after accepting money from the owner in Niggar Mandi, near Akalgarh market in the afternoon. Niggar Mandi Market Association president Rahul Malhotra said the police personnel, along with employees of private companies hired for towing away wrongly-parked vehicles, were pressed for the job in the market.
-
Insurance firm directed to reimburse ₹7.7 lakh claim for stolen trailer
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Iffco-Tokio General Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a claim of ₹7.7 lakh against a stolen trailer to the complainant, a logistics company, along with compensation of ₹5,000. M/s Multiform Logistics Private Limited, Fleet Owners and Transport Contractors, Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana, submitted a complaint against the New Delhi-based Iffco-Tokio General Insurance through its managing director (referred to as OP1) and through its branch manager, Ludhiana (OP2).
-
‘Pune climate warriors’ initiative to cover 30 schools
Pune-based NGOs have joined hands to create awareness about climate change among students and make them “Pune climate warriors”. Vanrai, Alert (Association for Learning, Education, Research and Training) and Symbiosis Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability have initiated “Pune climate warriors” programme in 30 schools across Pune covering about 20,000 students.
