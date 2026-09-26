Unauthorised garbage dump near school in Ludhiana raises health, hygiene concerns

Residents of Phase 2 in Dugri are struggling with an unauthorised garbage dump that has come up on an empty plot behind a private school. The plot has gradually turned into a dumping ground over the past few years, posing health and hygiene concerns for residents and schoolchildren in the vicinity.

A heap of garbage dumped in a plot behind a private school in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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A school official, speaking anonymously, said the unauthorised dump has been a major source of distress due to continuous foul odors and mosquito breeding near the campus.

“The garbage produces a stench that permeates throughout the area and crosses into the school, especially when it rains. This also raises severe concerns regarding vector-borne diseases,” the official said, adding that the dump, which shares its boundary with the school premises, caught fire during the summer months.

“We called the fire safety department and rushed in our workers to control the blaze as it is right on our boundary,” the official said, adding that while authorities cleared the site following previous complaints, garbage began piling up again rapidly.

Local residents are facing a similar ordeal. Jaswinder Singh Shammi, who lives opposite the vacant plot, said that despite investing a large amount to live in an upmarket locality, families are forced to endure unbearable stench and swarms of mosquitoes.

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{{^usCountry}} “The situation worsens during the monsoon as the stench becomes unbearable. If we open the windows for fresh air, the stench comes right in,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation worsens during the monsoon as the stench becomes unbearable. If we open the windows for fresh air, the stench comes right in,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) chief administrator Vikas Hira said the plot has already been allotted to an individual and is private property.

“It is not our responsibility now. If we enter the plot, that will be considered trespassing,” Hira said. However, he assured that he would direct GLADA officials to look into the matter and coordinate efforts to clear the accumulated garbage in the interest of public health and local convenience.