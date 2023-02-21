Under pressure, terrorists resorting to targeted killings in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh has said terrorists are carrying out targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir owing to the tremendous pressure put on them by security forces. He claimed that such targeted killings take place whenever there is a change.

He said such incidents, though unfortunate, may happen anywhere and may affect people belonging to any religion or ideology.

In an interview to news agency PTI, he said such “soft or targeted killings” are also an indication that the terrorists are on the run as there is a lot of pressure on them.

“Today, markets no longer remain closed, nor there is any stone pelting or shortage of food for children. Terrorists are now on the run and there is a lot of pressure on them from the security forces,” he added.

Referring to the current situation in Kashmir, he said, “It reflects that people are coming back to the mainstream. When people start returning to the mainstream, such incidents take place from time to time.”

“The Kashmiri Pandit community, who are victims of targeted killings, never said they will not or cannot return (to the Valley). They only said that best facilities should be given to them,” said the minister.

In the aftermath of targeted killings by terrorists, several Kashmiri Pandits employed in the Valley under a special government project moved back to Jammu last year and demanded their relocation.

In response to a question on when the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held, Jitendra said it will not be right for him to say anything on the subject.

“When the election will be held, in how many phases, in how much time...this is under the Election Commission’s purview,” he said.

