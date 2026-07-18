Under SIR: 42 polling booths in Mohali complete 100% digitisation of electoral forms

Mohali district has completed 100% digitisation of enumeration forms collected from voters at 42 polling booths under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of the electoral rolls, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Komal Mittal said on Friday.

The process of disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 8, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 12. (HT Photo for representation)

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Felicitating booth level officers (BLOs) at a function held at the District Administrative Complex, Mittal said the accomplishment reflected the commitment of the field staff engaged in the revision exercise, which is underway across all 838 polling booths in the district.

She directed BLOs to remain vigilant during the online verification process and promptly rectify any discrepancies flagged by the system. Stressing that the objective of the exercise is to prepare an error-free electoral roll, she said every anomaly must be addressed carefully before the final publication of the rolls.

Mittal also informed that the Election Commission of India has extended the schedule for the SIR. Under the revised timetable, BLOs will continue door-to-door visits until August 3, which will also be the deadline for the rationalisation of polling stations.

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{{^usCountry}} The draft electoral roll will be published on August 13, while claims and objections can be submitted between August 13 and September 12. The process of disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 8, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft electoral roll will be published on August 13, while claims and objections can be submitted between August 13 and September 12. The process of disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 8, and the final electoral roll will be published on October 12. {{/usCountry}}

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During the event, BLOs from the Mohali, Kharar and Derabassi assembly constituencies who completed 100% digitisation at their respective polling booths were honoured. BLOs Sanjana Garg and Vaishali shared their experiences, stating that the pre-mapping exercise helped streamline voter verification and made digitisation more efficient and accurate.