Under SIR: Over 3.7L new voters apply for registration in Haryana

Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday said that 3,77,987 applications have been received for registration of new voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state.

Under Form 7, a total of 40,162 applications have been received. (HT Photo for representation)

The last date for filing claims and objections on the SIR draft electoral roll was September 30. These claims and objections will be disposed of by October 28, and the final electoral roll will be published on November 6.

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The CEO said that under Form 6, a total of 3,77,987 applications have been received, with the highest number of applications coming from Gurugram at 39,985, followed by Faridabad at 33,463 and Hisar at 22,001. The lowest number of Form 6 applications were received from Charkhi Dadri at 7,095, Panchkula at 8,786 and Nuh at 9,087.

Under Form 7, a total of 40,162 applications have been received. The highest number of applications seeking deletion of names were received from Panipat at 3,600, followed by Hisar at 2,790 and Sirsa at 2,539. Under Form 8, a total of 2,14,693 applications have been received.

Form 8 is used for correction of details in the electoral roll, change of address and replacement of the Voter ID card. Kurukshetra recorded the highest number of Form 8 applications at 14,347, followed by Gurugram at 13,767 and Jind at 13,513.

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