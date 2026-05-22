Underpasses to be built at several locations to ease congestion: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced the construction of underpasses at multiple locations to ease congestion and create a more tourist-friendly environment.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

“Traffic jams have become a major issue in Shimla. Underpasses would be constructed at several locations to ease congestion and improve pedestrian movement,” said Sukhu while inspecting the ongoing road widening works.

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“Roads are being widened. I have said that Shimla faces serious traffic congestion issues, so underpasses will be constructed at several locations. These steps are being taken to make Shimla more beautiful and tourist-friendly so that more visitors can come to the city.”

Comparing the work being done by the present state government with the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, Sukhu said, “The previous BJP government promoted excessive concrete construction in the Sanjauli area, while the present government was focusing on underground infrastructure and underpass-based development keeping Shimla’s beauty and environment in mind.”

The chief minister said directions had also been issued to construct an underpass near the IGMC area to help medical college students cross the road safely and reduce traffic bottlenecks.

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{{^usCountry}} Centre fuelling inflation: Sukhu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Centre fuelling inflation: Sukhu {{/usCountry}}

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Accusing the Centre of fuelling inflation, Sukhu said that rising prices of petrol, diesel and commercial LPG cylinders has increased the burden on common people, particularly small dhaba owners and tea vendors.

He said many small shopkeepers had shifted from firewood to LPG cylinders in the interest of environmental protection, but increasing fuel prices were adversely affecting their livelihood.

The CM, accusing the state wing of saffron party said the BJP was creating confusion regarding the election results and said the polls were not contested on party symbols, making them different from a direct political mandate.

Congress-backed candidates have received strong public support across districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla, Sukhu said.

Collective efforts to tackle climate change

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Raising concern over climate change, the CM called for “collective efforts” adding that the entire country would have to work collectively to address the growing challenge of climate change. “Its impact was clearly visible in Himachal with rising temperatures and increasing incidents of heavy rainfall and extreme weather”.

He said scientific studies were being conducted on the issue and support had also been sought from the Centre.