Undertrial booked for going live on social media from Ferozepur Central Jail

A case has been registered against an undertrial lodged in Ferozepur Central Jail, besides unidentified persons, on the charge of using mobile phone on the jail premises.

As per information, Aman Kumar of Ferozepur was lodged in the central jail in a murder case.

On Sunday late evening, a video went viral on social media, in which accused Aman was interacting and celebrating birthday of his friend by going live using mobile phone, despite being lodged in the jail.

The jail Superintendent, in a complaint to local police, said with the use of a machine, a mobile phone was tracked from the cell of the accused.

Ferozepur superintendent of police (investigation) Randhir Kumar, when contacted, said a video showing Aman going live from jail went viral on social media and following a complaint from the Ferozepur jail superintendent, a case under Section 42 of the Prisons Act was registered against Aman and an unidentified person and further investigation is going on.

Use and recovery of mobile phones in jail has become a common affair and in the last one year, more than 450 mobiles have been seized or recovered from undertrials and inmates lodged at the jail.