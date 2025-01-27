Unexpected milestone: Pahwa on Padma Shri award

Avon Cycles’ managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, who has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award, has dedicated the honour to his family, business associates and employees, describing the recognition as an unexpected yet rewarding milestone in his journey. FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular honouring Onkar Singh Pahwa in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT photo)

Pahwa recounted the moment he learned about the award, sharing that he was about to retire for the night when a close associate informed him via a message and a phone call. Overjoyed, he immediately shared the news with his wife, son and daughter-in-law and made a call to his other son, currently in Europe.

While speaking with mediapersons, Pahwa expressed his appreciation to the government for selecting him for the Padma Shri. Reflecting on his career, he recalled his early days in the business, joining Avon Cycles in 1973. He emphasised the challenges faced during the initial years, citing limited technology and financial constraints.

“The journey was far from easy. Back then, we had to travel to cities like Mumbai and Delhi by train, carrying documents and stay there for days to complete our work. Today, Avon Cycles boasts a turnover of ₹1,150 crore, with ₹125 crore coming from exports. We export to 65 countries and aim for a 10% increase in turnover this year,” Pahwa shared.

He highlighted the company’s extensive network of over 2,000 dealers in India and its diverse product line, which includes basic bicycles, e-bikes, fancy cycles, e-rickshaws and fitness equipment.

Pahwa also reminisced about his college days when he commuted by bicycle, stressing the need for better cycling infrastructure to ensure safety and promote the use of bicycles.

Pahwa’s contributions have been widely recognised by several organizations. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO), met Pahwa to congratulate him.

The executive committee of SCD Government College Ludhiana Alumni Association, where Pahwa graduated in 1973, also extended its congratulations.