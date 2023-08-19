Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Man robbed of 22 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

Punjab: Man robbed of 22 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Aug 19, 2023 12:26 AM IST

We scanned the CCTV footage of the incident and got strong clues about the accused. The case will be cracked soon: Fazilka SSP

Unidentified bike-borne persons robbed a man of 22.50 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station.

As per information, Gursevak Singh of Pakka Kalewala village, on Friday withdrew 22.50 lakh from a bank to deliver to his relatives. While he stopped his car near Ameerkhas village fuel station on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, two armed robbers, with their faces covered, approached him and took away the bag containing cash. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the fuel station.

“We scanned the CCTV footage of the incident and got strong clues about the accused. The case will be cracked soon,” claimed Manjeet Singh Dhesi, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, while adding that a case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gunpoint fazilka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP