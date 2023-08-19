Punjab: Man robbed of 22 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka

Unidentified bike-borne persons robbed a man of ₹22.50 lakh at gunpoint in Fazilka on Friday.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at a fuel station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information, Gursevak Singh of Pakka Kalewala village, on Friday withdrew ₹22.50 lakh from a bank to deliver to his relatives. While he stopped his car near Ameerkhas village fuel station on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road, two armed robbers, with their faces covered, approached him and took away the bag containing cash. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the fuel station.

“We scanned the CCTV footage of the incident and got strong clues about the accused. The case will be cracked soon,” claimed Manjeet Singh Dhesi, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka, while adding that a case has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON