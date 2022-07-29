Unidentified teen found dead at abandoned building in Mohali
Mohali police said the deceased appeared to be around 17 or 18 years old and was only wearing shorts.
Published on Jul 29, 2022 03:54 AM IST
The decomposing body of an unidentified teenager was found in an abandoned, waterlogged building in Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, on Thursday.
Satwinder Singh, in-charge of the Phase 8-B police post, said they got information about the body around 4 pm.
“The deceased appears to be around 17 or 18 years old and was only wearing shorts. He seems to have died around two weeks ago. The body was lying in a completely waterlogged area, so drowning cannot be ruled out. We have informed nearby police stations and moved the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. It will stay there for 72 hours for identification,” he added.