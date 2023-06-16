Body of woman found in Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal

A half-naked body of a woman was recovered from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal, said the police on Thursday.

The police suspect it to be a case of drowning as there were no injury marks on the body but the body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital.

The woman was yet to be identified and the police said the deceased was around 25-years-old.

Investigation officer Surender Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem and police officials are trying to ascertain her identity. The actual cause of death could be ascertained after the post-mortem report, but the police investigation is going on, he added.

