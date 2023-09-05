Mohali: Duo sets bizman’s BMW on fire outside Phase-7 house

Two unidentified youths set a two-seater BMW car on fire outside a house in Phase 7 past Sunday midnight.

Car owner Prabhnek Singh said he ran an IT company in Phase 8B, Industrial Area, and was at work when his family alerted him about the fire around 1.30 am.

He said he had bought the BMW Z4 recently for ₹90 lakh, adding that the accused, who were wearing T-shirts of a food delivery company, were captured in their CCTV camera. Residents tried to douse the flames until firefighters arrived and put out the fire that continued for 35 minutes.

Mataur SHO Gabbar Singh said that the matter was being probed from all angles and claimed that the case will be cracked soon.

