Union Budget beneficial for all, says Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Published on Feb 01, 2023 10:38 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said taking inspiration from the Union Budget, Haryana will also prepare its budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore Haryana residents

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget keeping in mind every section of the society. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the seven priorities of the Union government towards the country as mentioned in the Union Budget will benefit every section and that the Budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India.

Reacting to the Union Budget, Khattar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget keeping in mind every section of the society.

“It is not just a budget, but also a vision document of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive Budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation and employment generation,” he said, adding, taking inspiration from the Union Budget, Haryana will also prepare its budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore Haryana residents.

