Union Budget will empower poor, farmers, tribals: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the budget was welfare-oriented, futurist, and dedicated to the development of the country.

“This is a budget to empower and enable villages, poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits, backward classes, the underprivileged, the disabled, economically backward and middle-class people,” he added.

“It is a budget dedicated to the overall development of the country, including rural and agriculture sectors, and has a special focus on labour welfare, infrastructure development and digital infra.”

He said this budget will also provide social justice, equality, respect and equal opportunities to the citizens of the country. “It lays emphasis on the education of children, earnings of the middle-class and the welfare of the elderly,” he added.

He said the agenda for the Union Budget was to provide greater opportunities for citizens, a strong impetus to growth and job creation, and strengthen the macroeconomic stability.

BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, meanwhile, said the government has given a big benefit to the middle class by raising the income tax rebate limit.

“Women will be given a Mahila Samman savings certificate in which an amount of ₹2 lakh will be kept as a fixed deposit for girls for two years with an interest rate of 7.5%,” he added.

States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of GSDP, of which 0.5% will be linked to power sector reforms.