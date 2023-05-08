Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajnath to inaugurate country’s first IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh today

Rajnath to inaugurate country’s first IAF heritage centre in Chandigarh today

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the guest of honour at the inauguration that is planned at the Government Press building in Sector 18 at 11.30 am

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Chandigarh on Monday to inaugurate the country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre that has come up at the Government Press building in Sector 18.

The IAF Heritage Centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. (HT Photo)
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the guest of honour at the inauguration that is planned at 11.30 am. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Choudhari will be hosting the function along with the UT administration.

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.

The centre will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and other equipment have been set up by the air force.

Singh will also inaugurate Chandigarh Police’s CenCOPS, a centre for cyber operations and security, at the Government Press building.

Later, the defence minister is scheduled to inaugurate the municipal corporation’s fifth cow shed at Raipur Kalan at 3.30 pm. The minister will also lay the foundation stones of the hostel block at Government College, Sector 46, and extension of Kurukshetra Boys hostel at Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12.

Traffic diversions in place

In view of the defence minister’s visit, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have imposed some traffic diversions and restrictions.

Traffic will be diverted/restricted on Dakshin Marg – Airport light point, Hallomajra light point, Poultry Farm Chowk, Tribune Chowk, Iron Market light point, New Labour Chowk (Sector 20/21/33/34); on Madhya Marg – Sector 7/8/18/19 roundabout, Press light point (Sector 8/9/17/18) and Matka Chowk (Sector 9/10/16/17); Sector 17/18 light point and Gurudwara turn in Sector 8 during VVIP movement, as per the traffic advisory issued by police.

The general public has been advised to take alternative routes to avoid congestion and inconvenience. Real-time updates on traffic will be available on social media accounts of Chandigarh Traffic Police. Guests, invitees, officers, mediapersons and other staff should park their vehicles at the designated parking lots only.

Traffic police have warned commuters not to park or ply their vehicles on cycle tracks, pedestrian pathways and no-parking areas to avoid towing of their vehicles.

