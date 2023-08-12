Defence ministry team to check feasibility of constructing airport near China border in Himachal

In response to China’s escalating infrastructure development along the border, the Union defense ministry has constituted a three-member expert team to investigate the feasibility of constructing an airport in Rangrik, a village located in the remote Spiti valley of Lahual and Spiti district.

The state government has been advocating for the airport for years (HT File)

Although the team was scheduled to visit Rangrik, inclement weather, including heavy rains and floods, has forced them to reschedule their trip. They are now expected to visit the site later this month, confirmed chief secretary Prabodh Saxena.

The move comes as the state shares a 240 km porous border with China, with key stretches spanning 80 km between Chumar in Lahaul-Spiti and 160 km from Daroti to Mumri Dogri in the Kinnaur district.

Highlighting the strategic importance of an airstrip at Rangrik, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently met with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. He urged for the construction of an airstrip at this location, a mere 50 km aerial distance from the China-occupied Tibet international border.

Emphasising its potential to bolster tourism in border areas, Sukhu deemed the proposed airstrip as a vital asset for the region. He said that as the Spiti valley is reliant on the National Highway 505 as its sole access route, the need for alternative connectivity is paramount.

The state government has been advocating for this for years. The army conducted surveys in villages of Tashi Gang, Gyete and Faldar at altitudes between 4,200 and 4,400 meters above sea level.

Currently, the highest airport in India is the Kashok Bakula Rimpoche Airport in Leh, situated at 3245 meters above sea level. Primarily serving military and civilian flights, the army has been interested in establishing an airfield in Himachal in close proximity to the Chinese border to facilitate its operations.

Despite various surveys and feasibility studies, progress on the Rangrik airstrip plan has been sluggish. Indian Air Force and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) conducted surveys for this project.

The border between China and India features nine passes, with Baryog La and Lapcha La Pass located in the Lahaul and Spiti districts. The remaining seven, Shipki La, Rani Tso La, Keo Barang La, Khimkula, Yamrang La, and Ghungrangla Pass, straddle the Kinnaur district, Uttarakhand and the Tibetan Autonomous Region.

China’s construction of a one-kilometre road up to Yamgrangla opposite the Ghungrangla Pass has raised concerns.

After the Galwan Valley clash, director general of police Sanjay Kundu assembled a panel of five Indian police service officers. Covering 36 villages near the border in Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti, the panel presented 12 key recommendations to improve infrastructure.

