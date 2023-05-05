Badal founder of new Punjab, true nationalist, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday remembered the late Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal as a ‘founder of the new Punjab.’

(From left) Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Union home minister Amit Shah, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Radha Soami sect head Gurinder Singh Dhillon and former state BJP chief Avinash Rai Khanna during the prayer meet for former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, at Badal village on Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing a large gathering at a prayer meeting (antim ardas) for the five-time chief minister at his native Badal village in Muktsar, Shah said the late leader was a nationalist “who always stood with the nation during Emergency, Kargil war and terrorism (in Punjab).”

“Badal saab always stood like a shield for the national interest,” he added.

Shah said Badal’s death is a loss to the entire nation and this void would not be filled for a long time.

“Bhaichare ka sardar chala gaya. In the demise of Badal saab, the Sikh panth and agrarian community has lost a committed voice. He was an undisputed leader of the masses. He was the epitome of communal harmony who tirelessly worked to maintain the brotherhood of Hindu-Sikh communities. His contribution can be summed up from the fact that a temple, mosque and a gurdwara were built by the late leader in his native village,” Shah said.

Shah termed Badal ‘ajatshatru’ (a person with no enemy).

“After getting elected as a lawmaker for a record number of times and spending over 70 years in public life, Badal still has no enemy,” Shah added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Badal would be remembered for his contribution to the prosperity of Punjab.

“He started his political innings as a sarpanch and later became the chief minister of Punjab. He always worked for the welfare of farmers, the poor and other weaker sections of society,” said Birla.

Thanking the gathering, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he was moved by the love expressed by people from India and abroad over his father’s demise.

At the conclusion of the event, Sukhbir twice sought forgiveness from the Sikh Panth (community) and Punjabis “for any inadvertent mistakes that may have been committed in the past by him, his family or elders.”

“My father was a true nationalist, secular and compassionate to work for the agrarian community and I intend to follow in his footsteps. My family will remain dedicated to the community and society,” he added.

Dhami raises Bandi Singhs issue

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who was the first to speak at the remembrance meeting, urged the home minister to ensure the release of the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) as a befitting tribute to the late leader.

“The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP are old political allies. Now, as the BJP is in power in the Centre, the issue can be resolved. The release of Bandi Singhs was close to Badal saab’s heart. He told me that it was his last wish to see the prisoners walking out of jail,” Dhami said.

Bandi Singhs is the term given to Sikh prisoners, who were convicted for their involvement in militancy in Punjab in the ’80s and ’90s and are still in jail in various parts of the country.

Since militancy was wiped out in the early 1990s, Sikh activists argue that prisoners who have spent over three decades in jail, including some who are physically and mentally unfit, should be released.

“There was some success in the release of prisoners but still some work is to be done. Today, I will hand over a letter in this regard,” the SGPC chief said while making an appeal to Shah.