Union home minister Shah approves release of 180 crore to Himachal

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday approved the advance release of ₹180 crore as the Central share of the state disaster response fund (SDRF) to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh.

BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, state president Rajiv Bindal, Union minister Anurag Thakur and ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur inspect flood-affected areas in Mandi on Friday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The release of funds will help the state government undertake relief measures for affected people during the monsoon, said an official statement issued here.

The home minister approved the advance release of the second installment of the central share of the SDRF, amounting to ₹180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal Pradesh, it said.

To support those affected in Himachal Pradesh, the Central government had released the first installment of the Central share of ₹180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF on July 10 for relief measures immediate in nature.

Nadda visits flood-hit Mandi, Kullu

Shimla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited flood-hit Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh and assured all possible assistance from the Centre in rescue and relief efforts.

He was accompanied by leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur and BJP state president Rajeev Bindal.

Nadda visited Panchvaktra temple in Mandi, the centuries-old iconic Hindu shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, which withstood the fury of the mighty Beas, to take stock of the damage to the historical structure.

Nadda also visited Pandoh of the flood-affected Mandi area and inquired about the well-being of the affected people. He also assured the people of providing all possible help from the Centre in this hour of distress.

Nadda said the Centre was aware of the gravity of the situation and is in constant touch with the state government

“Union government is committed provide every possible help to the state authorities and affected people,” he said.

He said as far as relief work is concerned, 13 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in the state for carrying out rescue and relief works.

From an economic point of view, Himachal Pradesh will definitely get the help of the Centre.

Nadda said Prime Minister Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have spoken to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur to take stock of the situation.

He said the Centre has also sent MI 17 helicopters to carry out rescue operations. Despite, the adverse condition, the emergency workers have done exceptional work and are evacuating people from far off places, he said.