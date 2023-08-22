Chandigarh: Union law minister backs Advocate Protection Act

Meghwal endorsed the Advocate Protection Act and two other proposals put forth by advocates for their welfare during a conference on Monday. Meghwal was addressing the “National Law Conference 2023” organised by Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana at Law Bhawan, Sector 37. Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairperson Ashok Singla urged Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal for implementation of an Advocate Protection Act for welfare of law practitioners.

From left: Bar council chairman Ashok Singla, Union minister of state (independent charge) for law & justice Arjun Ram Meghwal (centre), Punjab and Haryana high court chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha during the National Law Conference in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The minister said, “I support proposals and demands kept by Bar Council of India and Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairpersons. I assure that their demands will be met soon.”

Bar Council of India chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said that a proposed advocate protection act has been submitted to the Union minister. Enacting such a law at the Union level would assist in safeguarding advocates. He added that amendments to the Advocates Act have also been put forward.

Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairperson Ashok Singla urged the minister for implementation of an Advocate Protection Act. He emphasised the necessity of a budget provision for advocates and an insurance policy catering to advocates’ needs.

He appealed to the advocates to explore alternative means of protesting and voicing concerns instead of resorting to strikes, considering the public’s distress due to the burden of ongoing court cases.

Addressing the gathering with the theme “Constitutional vision for Prabuddha Bharat” in commemoration of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s legal practice, Meghwal said, “Knowledge serves as intellectual nourishment and spiritual sustenance is akin to the divine.”

Ravi Shankar Jha, Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court, Baldev Raj Mahajan, advocate general of Haryana, Vinod Ghai, advocate general of Punjab and Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India, were also present on the occasion.

