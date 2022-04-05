Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Union minister Gadkari inaugurates development projects

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated various national highway projects worth ₹2,871
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during ‘Jan Vikas Rally’ in Sonepat on Monday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated various national highway projects worth 2,871.80 crore in Haryana. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala were also present at the function in Sonepat.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said four things – water, power, transport and communication – are required to carry out development work.

“I will initiate work on every project being asked by the Haryana government. I know where money comes from and no one can say that I have not delivered what I promised,” he added.

He announced to connect Delhi-Dehradhun national highway to Jind-Gohana, Sonepat and Shamli.

“We will build a bus port in Sonepat after the Haryana government sends a project. Our government wants to start air taxis from Delhi to Panipat which costs 250 per person. In the next two years, we will construct many highways parallel to NH-44 to reduce the vehicular load,” Gadkari added.

