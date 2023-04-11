Union minister Nitin Gadkari reviews work of Zojila tunnel

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday reviewed the construction work of the strategic Zojila tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inspected the ongoing construction work at Zojila Tunnel, in Ganderbal on Monday. (Office of LG J&K Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union minister also announced that the Z-Morh tunnel, which connects Gagangir with Sonamarg and provides all-weather connectivity to the resort in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, will be inaugurated in October this year.

He said that tourism will increase once the tunnel is thrown open and is going to create job opportunities in J&K and Ladakh.

While terming the tunnel historic, the minister said that the project is part of a dream to connect the Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari.

Gadkari was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and members of parliamentary consultative committee on road transport and highways.

“It’s difficult to work here. The regular four-month temperature here is minus 8 degrees Celsius. And four months of winter season, it goes to minus 26 degrees Celsius. They are working here in a crucial period,” he said while inspecting the Z-Morh and Zojila tunnels on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadkari who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir said that 38% of the work has been completed on the Zojila tunnel where he visited first.

“We are trying and with the permission of the Prime Minister, state government and the J&K LG, part of the project will be inaugurated and opened. That will give relief to the people,” he said.

He added that the completion of tunnel is going to develop tourism in the area. “The tourism in Kashmir will be increased 3-4 times and tourism is a sector which creates maximum employment avenues,” he added.

The Union minister said he has requested J&K’s LG and the government that they should try to create resorts, adventure sports here. “Just like Switzerland, we can develop lot of things here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadkari said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the time of the Kargil war had visualised that we should have good roads between Ladakh and Srinagar.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we started it. Now it’s third time I am here,” he said.

Currently as per the official data, 19 tunnels are being constructed in Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of ₹25,000 crore. Under this, construction work of 6.5-km length Z-Morh tunnel and approach road is in progress at a cost of ₹2,680 crore. “This two-lane road tunnel is being built under the Thajiwas Glacier between Gagangir and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Kashmir,” a J&K government official spokesman said. “Till now, 75% work of Z-Morh tunnel has been completed. A target has been set to dedicate this tunnel by December 2023.” The deadline for the strategic Zojila tunnel is 2026.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}