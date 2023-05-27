Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

In a minor reshuffle, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change has transferred Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest and environment director, Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the ministry’s order, Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal, chief conservator of forest, Delhi.

The ministry also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, a 2014-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, posted as deputy conservator of forest, Delhi, to Chandigarh, and Rushul Garg, a 2018-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, who was posted as deputy conservator of forest, Jammu and Kashmir, to Chandigarh with immediate effect.