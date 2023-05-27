Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai shifted to Arunachal Pradesh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 27, 2023 12:45 AM IST

According to the ministry’s order, Debendra Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal as the Chandigarh environment director

In a minor reshuffle, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change has transferred Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forest and environment director, Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

Chandigarh environment director Debendra Dalai. (HT File)

According to the ministry’s order, Dalai, a 1999-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, will be replaced by TC Nautiyal, chief conservator of forest, Delhi.

The ministry also ordered the transfer and posting order of Navneet Kumar Srivastava, a 2014-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, posted as deputy conservator of forest, Delhi, to Chandigarh, and Rushul Garg, a 2018-batch, AGMUT-cadre IFS officer, who was posted as deputy conservator of forest, Jammu and Kashmir, to Chandigarh with immediate effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
climate change environment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP