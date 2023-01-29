Union MoS Sanjeev Balyan questions HPSC’s ability to conduct exams

Union minister of state (MoS) for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Sanjeev Balyan on Saturday raised questions over the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)’s ability to conduct examinations.

Interacting with the media in Hisar after attending the annual convocation at Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS), Balyan said the HPSC had conducted an exam to recruit 600 agriculture development officers (ADO) last year but due to the criteria that candidates have to score at least 50% marks in the written exam, which has 0.25 negative marks per question, only 50 were selected.

“The paper was so tough that only 50 candidates were selected for the post of ADO. I had talked with HPSC officials and told them that many aspirants who had cracked the agriculture scientists’ recruitment board national eligibility test could not qualify the exam. The officials told me that they had assigned the task to someone to set the paper. In the Veterinary surgeon exam, at least 26 questions were wrong,” he said.

“Dalal saab (referring to Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal), you are the state agriculture minister. Please raise this demand. We know that the HPSC is a constitutional body but that does not mean they will set exam papers without following norms. I will talk to the chief minister also in this regard and responsibility needs to be fixed,” Balyan added. Haryana local bodies minister Kamal Gupta asked the students to pledge not to consume liquor in life.

