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Union power secretary reviews SJVN hydro projects in Himachal

During the visit, they reviewed the operation and construction activities of the 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 210-MW Luhri-1 Hydro Electric Project, 412-MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and 382 MW-Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project.

Published on: May 02, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal visited SJVN’s hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. He was accompanied by Diwakar Nath Misra, additional secretary (Hydro and EC&ET), and Milind Ganesh Gokhale, member (Hydro) of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Union power secretary Pankaj Agarwal visited SJVN’s hydroelectric projects in Himachal Pradesh on Friday. He was accompanied by Diwakar Nath Misra, additional secretary (Hydro and EC&ET), and Milind Ganesh Gokhale, member (Hydro) of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). (File)

During the visit, they reviewed the operation and construction activities of the 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, 210-MW Luhri-1 Hydro Electric Project, 412-MW Rampur Hydro Power Station and 382 MW-Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project.

They were welcomed by the chairman-cum-managing director of the SJVN, Bhupender Gupta, director (personnel), Ajay Kumar Sharma, director (finance), Parthajit De, OSD to CMD, SJVN, Rajesh Kumar Chandel and heads of projects.

At the 1,500-MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, the dignitaries toured the powerhouse and were briefed about best maintenance practices, key financial and technical parameters and performance benchmarks in energy generation achieved by the power station. At 412-MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, they planted saplings to promote environmental sustainability.

At 210-MW Luhri-1 Hydro Electric Project, Agarwal reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction activities at the project site.

 
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