Unique visual art exhibition by differently-abled artists impresses tricity

Italian artist Giorgio de Chirico once said, “To become truly immortal, a work of art must escape all human limits: logic and commonsense will only interfere. But once these barriers are broken, it will enter the realms of childhood visions and dreams.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With a similar motto, a unique visual art exhibition is being organised at Elante Mall, Chandigarh under Armaan Art Initiative, in association with Shanky Studio, Social Substance, SAI, and Creative Karma.

The exhibition, promoting differently-abled artists in the tricity area, was inaugurated by eminent personalities including Punjabi film director Royal Singh, producer Parag Vijra, and Vishal Kalsi, another reputed name in the Punjabi film industry.

Under the initiative, local amateur and professional artists are displaying and selling their works at the mall’s visual art gallery.

Centre director Salim Roopani says, “With this initiative, tricity has a chance to experience these visual treats. The footfall and response is good.”

Curator of the exhibition, Suruchi Sharma, adds, “Selection of artwork was tough as we received some incredible pieces.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Art lovers can buy the artworks at 50% discount and support the local artists. Buyers will also get a chance to win a free painting at the end of every month. Artists from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Jammu are taking part. We have on display over 150 artworks,” she says.

They also plan to promote local artists by conducting free visual art classes, workshops, and visual art exhibitions.

Artist Nitika Sachdeva says she started to draw and colour at the age of 4. Now she is 20 and makes pencil sketches, watercolour and oil paintings, and digital art using line animation.

“My grandma always boasts that I preferred my paint brushes even before I learned sign language. My preferred medium is oil paints and the contrast of light and dark is what captures my attention,” says artist Harmanpreet Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Artist Jagwinder Singh says he used questions about his ‘inability’ as a motivation to succeed. He was interested in drawing and was influenced by his father, who is a needleworker. “Watching him do embroidery was my first creative insight,” he says.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON