Guest Column: On a deeper note, tracing the river’s journey to the ocean

The Himalayas are one of the greatest mysteries of the world, and nobody can claim that they have fully explored them. The Himalayas are an abode to many perennial rivers. The water source in the rivers is not only from melting ice and rain flowing down through the mountains but also water rising from the base to the mountain.

Water rising through the mountain is called self-effort, while the melting of ice and rain is called God’s grace. God’s grace on us is directly proportional to our self-effort, and without self-effort, God’s grace will not dawn on us. We need both self-effort and God’s grace for a perennial source of energy to flow through us.

It is a wonder how water can move up to the top of the mountain and flow down as a fresh perennial river. Similarly, it is a mystery how a yogi can be a perennial source of inspiration to exhausted travellers in life.

Stagnant water gets putrefied, and flowing water always remains fresh. Similarly, not associating with an inspired person in life makes it stagnant. To remain fresh and flow well in life, one must associate oneself with an enlightened person.

When the longing is there, stagnant water moves up through the siphoning effect. A seeker tired of stagnant life, aspiring to discover the freshness in life, moves up through Kundalini yoga. When the energy reaches the pinnacle, life-giving ambrosia flows through that yogi to quench the thirst of other seekers.

The river does not flow in a straight line and takes many bends. The bends give momentum. Our life is not linear, and we cannot predict the future. Twists and turns come only to give intensity and momentum to our lives. The rivers manoeuvre around obstacles in their path to continue their journey. Our journey in life is more important than the obstacles, and we must learn to circumnavigate problems without going through mental trauma.

It is a wonder how water originating in the mountains travels thousands of kilometres to meet the ocean. Local water boards use pumping stations to send water to many communities. However, a river without the use of any pumps, naturally moves toward the sea. Similarly, an inspired person not banking on others, strives for excellence.

If a river, without reaching the ocean, gets dried up halfway through or merges into a pond, its journey is wasted. Similarly, if humans settle for ordinary things without realising their full potential, their life is wasted.

A river has a natural affinity for an ocean. The river knows that it is small and insignificant in front of an ocean. The river flows thousands of kilometres with the mountain of problems and submits itself to the ocean. Similarly, we must learn to unburden ourselves by submitting to God, who is an ocean of mercy.

An ocean is not dependent on a river. But for a river, the ocean gives a direction to flow and it is relieved to meet its final destination. God is not dependent on devotees, but for a devotee, God is the ultimate goal, sustainer, master, witness, abode, shelter, friend, origin, end, transient, resting place, and changeless seed.

Once, the ocean asked a river, “I’ve seen you bringing big trees, but I’ve never seen you bringing reed.” The river replied, saying it always wanted to bring the grass but it bent down to save itself when approached with fury. “Trees, out of arrogance, stand tall in our way, and we easily knock them down and bring them to you,” it said. In life too, humility and simplicity make us stay tall, while arrogance knocks us down.

An ocean is magnificent, fathomless, deep in colour, an abode of all riches, and a shelter to millions of species. The Earth is sustained by the ocean. Like the ocean attracts all rivers, God attracts all devotees toward Him. One who attracts all because of greatness is called Krishna. When we realise that we are travellers, we intensely strive to reach our final destination.

vasudevakriyayoga@gmail.com

(The writer is the Melbourne-based founder of Vasudeva Kriya Yoga.)

