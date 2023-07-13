Chandigarh: Market committee office in Sector 26 declared unsafe, employees shifted

Following appearance of thick cracks, the UT administration has declared the market committee office in Sector 26 unsafe and shifted all employees to a rented building in the same area.

Thick cracks have developed in the building that was constructed in 1976 and is used by around 55 employees. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“A report from Punjab Engineering College has declared the building unsafe. We cannot take any risk, so all employees have been shifted to a nearby Satsang Bhawan on a temporary basis against a monthly rent of ₹1.10 lakh,” said Rupesh Aggarwal, secretary, State Marketing Board.

Constructed in 1976, the office building is used by around 55 employees.

Auction of Sector-39 grain market SCOs by July end

Two decades after earmarking land in Sector 39 for a grain, fruit and vegetable market, the UT administration has finally decided to auction 92 shop-cum-offices (SCOs) here on freehold basis by end of this month. The reserve price of each SCO, measuring 120 square yards, is ₹3.7 crore.

The market was planned in 2002 to decongest the Sector-26 grain market where there is no more room for expansion.

