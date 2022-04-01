Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali
chandigarh news

UP man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali

in addition to the 10-year rigorous imprisonment, the court also fined him ₹30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali
A UP-based man was awarded a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping minor niece in Mohali. (HT File)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The court of additional district and session judge, Mohali Ranjan Kumar Khullar on Thursday sentenced an Uttar Pradesh-based man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece.

The court also fined the convict 30,000 for the May 2015 incident wherein he raped his niece, a minor living with her parents at a rented accommodation in Mohali.

The convict threatened the victim, who was alone at home at the time, against speaking up. The victim, however, reached out for help when he made a second rape bid the following day. She narrated the ordeal to her neighbours who came to her rescue.

The victim’s uncle was then arrested by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP