UP violence: Farmers’ outfits protest outside Mohali DC office

Members of various farmers’ organisations held a protest outside the Mohali deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, demanding action against the perpetrators of the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India.

BKU (Sidhupur) state vice-president Mehar Singh Theri said, “This has been done under a deep conspiracy hatched by the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.”

Farm leader Parminder Singh Sohana said, “It is clear from these incidents that some persons in constitutional positions are using their power for planned violence against the peaceful agitators. This is a crime against the Constitution and the country under the laws of the land.”

In the memorandum, the farmers have demanded that Union MoS Ajay Mishra be sacked and charged with inciting violence and communal hatred, besides murder of farmers.

“An immediate arrest should be made and the case should be investigated by a special investigation team under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” the letter read, further seeking the removal of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Haryana chief minister.

Khattar had stirred a controversy in the backdrop of ongoing farmers’ agitation on Sunday when he asked the BJP’s kisan morcha workers to raise groups of volunteers in northern and north-western districts who can “pick up sticks”.