Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UP violence: Farmers’ outfits protest outside Mohali DC office
chandigarh news

UP violence: Farmers’ outfits protest outside Mohali DC office

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Members of various farmers’ bodies protesting against the violence, which broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Panchkula on Monday. Similar protests were held in Chandigarh and Mohali. (Sant Arora/HT)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Members of various farmers’ organisations held a protest outside the Mohali deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, demanding action against the perpetrators of the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. The protesters also submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India.

BKU (Sidhupur) state vice-president Mehar Singh Theri said, “This has been done under a deep conspiracy hatched by the Uttar Pradesh and central governments.”

Farm leader Parminder Singh Sohana said, “It is clear from these incidents that some persons in constitutional positions are using their power for planned violence against the peaceful agitators. This is a crime against the Constitution and the country under the laws of the land.”

In the memorandum, the farmers have demanded that Union MoS Ajay Mishra be sacked and charged with inciting violence and communal hatred, besides murder of farmers.

“An immediate arrest should be made and the case should be investigated by a special investigation team under the supervision of the Supreme Court,” the letter read, further seeking the removal of Manohar Lal Khattar from the post of Haryana chief minister.

RELATED STORIES

Khattar had stirred a controversy in the backdrop of ongoing farmers’ agitation on Sunday when he asked the BJP’s kisan morcha workers to raise groups of volunteers in northern and north-western districts who can “pick up sticks”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP seeks vigilance probe into illegal charging of parking fee on LIT land

Ludhiana-born Shree Saini becomes first Indian to win Miss World America 2021

Japanese firm acquires 80% shares in Punjab based Empire Packages

Chandigarh: Now, auto-rickshaws to display details of driver, owner
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP