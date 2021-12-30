Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Upgrading STPs won’t help till Ludhiana MC deals with dairy waste: Buddha Nullah STF
Upgrading STPs won’t help till Ludhiana MC deals with dairy waste: Buddha Nullah STF

A special task force formed to oversee the prevention of Buddha Nullah pollution, on a visit to under-construction STPs in Jamalpur to review the progress of the 650 crore project, slammed Ludhiana MC saying upgrading sewage treatment plants will be of no use until dairy waste continues to be dumped into the waterbody
Even if authorities spend hundreds of crores to upgrade the STPs, all of it will go to waste unless the Ludhiana municipal corporation finds a way to stop dairy waste from being dumped to prevent Buddha Nullah pollution (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming the civic body for failing to reach a consensus regarding the dairy complexes on Haibowal Road and Tajpur Road, members of the special task force formed to oversee the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah said upgrading sewage treatment plants will be of no use until dairy waste continues to be dumped into the waterbody.

The team was visiting the under-construction STPs in Jamalpur to review the progress of the 650 crore project to clean the seasonal rivulet, which flows through Ludhiana, the most populous district of the state.

Task force member Colonel JS Gill (retd) said, “The deadline to clean the nullah is December 2022. Even if authorities spend hundreds of crores to upgrade the STPs, all of it will go to waste unless the municipal corporation finds a way to stop dairy waste from being dumped into the Buddha Nullah. The MC has been dithering over taking a decision regarding the dairy units for over a year. Either the dairy units should be shifted or effluent treatment plants or biogas plants should be established to deal with dairy waste.”

“The progress of other aspects of the project, including upgrading and setting up new STPs is on track,” said Gill.

