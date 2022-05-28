Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor

Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor.

Amid the meeting’s proceedings, AAP councillor Jasbir Singh alleged that people’s water connections had been snapped in Faida village as a punishment because the BJP candidate, a “cartoon”, had lost the election from there.

Opposing the words used by Jasbir, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Also raising objections against Jasbir’s language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor.

Meanwhile, clearing the air on the issue, MC superintendent engineer Vijay Premi said the water connections had been disconnected as these were illegal. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said the drive against illegal connections will continue in future.

High drama over viral audio clip

BJP councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu raised the matter of a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring an AAP councillor’s voice.

He alleged that in the audio, the AAP councillor could be heard asking for money from street vendors, and this and role of MC officials should be investigated. BJP councillors showed a copy of an FIR registered in this matter. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.

This elicited an angry response from the AAP councillors, who rushed to the well of the House, and aggressively confronted the BJP councillors.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon said the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the culprits.

On this, attacking the mayor, the AAP councillors accused her husband, who is a former councillor, of demanding ₹1 lakh from street vendors.

Rubbishing the allegation, Dhillon said the Punjab and Haryana high court had given her husband clean chit. “He has been working sincerely for the people’s welfare, spending from his own pocket to help people in dire need,” she said emotionally.

Ruckus over Dadumajra dumping site

AAP councillors vociferously demanded a solution for Dadumajra dumping site issues. Ward councillor Kuldeep Singh said the dumping ground should be shifted from there, as people living in its vicinity were getting sick. Party’s councillors also demanded action against MC officials for the deteriorating situation with regard to the landfill.

