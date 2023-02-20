Uproar in Haryana assembly as Cong MLAs want minister Sandeep Singh to step down

The Haryana assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday as slogan-raising Congress members demanded the resignation of minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case, but chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that his minister won’t be asked to resign.

The CM got up and thumping the desk said, “Istafa nahi lenge, nahi lenge, nahi lenge (I won’t seek his resignation),” prompting the opposition MLAs to raise “shame shame” slogans.

Sandeep Singh, who holds the charge of the printing and stationery department, was not present in the House. His sports portfolio was taken away after an alleged case of sexual harassment against him by a junior athletics coach.

The matter in the assembly was first raised by senior Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal, who was joined in by other party members, including leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Hooda said either Sandeep Singh should resign or he should be sacked by the chief minister, which was opposed by Khattar, leading to the uproar in the House.

Congress members carried posters and raised slogans of “Haryana sarkar murdabaad”.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said levelling allegations is one thing, but the minister has not been held guilty yet.

“The special investigation team (SIT) is conducting investigations. Many FIRs are registered, but an inquiry is conducted first. You (pointing to Congress members) are declaring him guilty without the investigation being completed. Don’t you have trust in the law of the land?” the Speaker said.

“The Haryana CM showing large heart already took back the minister’s department (sports portfolio). An inquiry is going on, let it be completed, future action will depend on its outcome,” he said.

However, the Congress continued its demonstration against the BJP-JJP government.

Bhukkal said on the one hand the Haryana government is saying Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, but on the other hand, its minister is found to be involved in a sexual harassment case.

Hooda has demanded a CBI probe “to find out the truth”.