Uproar in Mohali MC House over ‘selective’ anti-encroachment action

The general house meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) on Friday witnessed sharp exchanges and a prolonged uproar over what councillors termed the civic body's "selective" action against encroachers, even as the MC proposed imposing penalties on residents found occupying green belts and berms. (HT)

The debate was triggered when an agenda item related to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive was tabled for discussion. Councillors were asked to deliberate on the legal basis of the drive so that the rationale could be clearly communicated to residents in their respective wards, many of whom have been protesting against the recent demolition notices and actions.

MC commissioner Parminder Pal Singh told the House that the drive was jointly launched by the MC and the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on December 1. “The action is being carried out in compliance with a 2022 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Recently, the court expressed displeasure over the inaction and cautioned that contempt proceedings could be initiated if encroachments were not removed,” he said.

The MC had initially aimed to remove illegal structures outside residential areas by December 15. However, the drive has been repeatedly disrupted due to protests by residents and resistance from certain political quarters.

Singh further informed the House that the MC was considering a proposal to levy penalties on encroachers. “Penalties could be recovered through their water bills or property tax bills, if they do not voluntarily remove the encroachments themselves,” he said.

The explanation failed to pacify several councillors, who accused the civic body of adopting an arbitrary approach. Former deputy mayor and councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said, “We are not against it but the MC must ensure there is no pick-and-choose policy. At present, the action is being taken randomly, starting from some areas while sparing a few, which is angering residents. Encroachments by political leaders, serving and former officers, and other influential persons are being ignored. If the MC wants public support, action must be uniform and transparent,” Sethi said.

Amid the chaos, mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu announced that the agenda item would be deferred. “I direct the commissioner to place a comprehensive note before the House, detailing the exact court orders, areas where action has already been taken, cases pending for years and the proposed future course of action. The matter will be taken up again only after that,” the mayor added.