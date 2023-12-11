UPSC aspirant caught with 236 gm heroin in Chandigarh

Police arrested a 23-year-old UPSC aspirant with 236 gm heroin near the Sector 16/23 roundabout on Sunday.

Originally hailing from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, the youth was caught following secret information, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, Aman Thakur, recently completed his BTech degree from Jammu University and has been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Sector 22. Originally hailing from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur was caught following secret information, said police.

During interrogation, he told police that he had been selling drugs across the tricity for the last six months. He used to purchase the contraband from Kullu and sold it for higher rates.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Gangster’s aide arrested with drugs

In another case, the crime branch of UT police arrested a drug supplier, identified as Deeraj Sharma, 30, after recovering 30 gm heroin from his possession. Police said the accused was an associate of gangster Bhuppi Rana, currently lodged in Bathinda Jail.

Sharma is already facing four cases of NDPS Act, one of trespassing and another of rioting, registered in various police stations of Chandigarh. Police said he purchased the drug from one Raja Jhansi in Amritsar at low price and sold it for a higher price in the tricity.

He was sent to police custody by a local court for further probe into the drug peddling network and his association with Rana.