New Haryana DGP: UPSC to shortlist three IPS officers on August 10

An empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold a meeting on August 10 at New Delhi to shortlist three Haryana cadre IPS officers from amongst whom the state government would select the next state director general of police (DGP). The term of the incumbent DGP, PK Agrawal ends August 15.

The UPSC empanelment committee is headed by UPSC chairman or a member and has Union home secretary or his nominee, state chief secretary, state DGP and an officer heading the central police organisations or central paramilitary forces as its members.

While the state government has refused to send the service record of 1988 batch IPS officer and former state police chief, Manoj Yadava to the UPSC citing his unwillingness to come back to his parent cadre and his recent appointment as director general, Railway Protection Force (RPF), a central government assignment, it is not known whether the commission would still pick him in the panel of three in light of the Supreme Court (SC) directives and undertakings given by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in the apex court that that the consent of an officer is not required for the purpose of empanelment as DGP of the state. The MHA response before the SC came during the January hearing of an interlocutory application filed by the Nagaland government in the apex court.

The move not to send Yadava’s service record is aimed at ensuring that three IPS officers serving in the state - Muhammad Akil and RC Mishra (1989 batch) and Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch) gets empaneled on the basis of seniority, merit and experience by the UPSC. Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, officials said, is keen on picking Kapur to head the state police force.

The UPSC had three weeks ago sought Yadava’s service record to make it a part of the proposal sent by the state government for selection of the next director general of police (DGP) in light of SC directives and MHA undertakings in the apex court that that the consent of an officer is not required for the purpose of empanelment as DGP of the state.

The UPSC communique to the state government came after the latter omitted name of Yadava, the senior most IPS officer in the cadre, from the proposal containing the names of nine IPS officers to the UPSC for shortlisting three officers for the job of state police chief. Yadava who remained Haryana DGP from 2019 to 2021 is on central deputation.

The SC on January 9, 2023 while hearing an interlocutory application had asked the MHA to file an affidavit on whether concurrence of an officer is necessary for empaneling him/her for appointment as DGP where the officer is on central deputation and whether the services of A Sunil Achaya were required due to the exigencies of service on central deputation or whether he can be empaneled for the post of DGP, Nagaland in view of the fact that a sufficient number of eligible officers are not available for empanelment. The MHA clarified the position stating that the consent of the officer is not required for the purpose of empanelment as DGP of the state but since Achaya is on central deputation, posted as additional secretary in the cabinet secretariat, having regard to the nature of the posting, it would not be possible to relieve him for appointment as DGP, Nagaland.

