Urban Pulse | Why Chandigarh feels different

A recent viral video praising the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh as India’s happiest and most liveable city once again highlighted a sentiment many residents share. Visitors often describe the city using the same vocabulary: calm, organised, breathable and peaceful. But what exactly creates this experience?

Chandigarh offers a feeling of order, comfort and mental well-being. (HT file)

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The answer lies beyond clean roads or organised sectors. Chandigarh’s impact is psychological. Long before the vocabulary of “mental wellness” entered mainstream urban discourse, the city was shaping emotional experience through design, proportion, greenery and predictability. In a country where urban life is often synonymous with congestion, overstimulation and spatial anxiety, Chandigarh offers something increasingly rare: cognitive ease.

The question has gained renewed relevance as amendments to the Master Plan 2031 seek greater density and taller buildings in parts of the city. The debate raises a deeper question: can the qualities that make Chandigarh feel different survive as the city evolves?

The city that reduces mental fatigue

Environmental psychologists have long argued that cities influence emotional behaviour. Factors such as noise, crowding, visual clutter and traffic unpredictability contribute to stress and mental exhaustion. Chandigarh, by design, counters many of these pressures. Its sector-based planning creates what urban theorist Kevin Lynch called “legibility” — the ease with which a city can be mentally mapped and navigated. Wide roads, coherent grids and clear zoning reduce the negotiation that characterises movement in many Indian cities. This predictability lowers cognitive load.

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{{^usCountry}} Even the city’s famed greenery plays a deeper role than aesthetics. Chandigarh has one of the highest green cover ratios among Indian cities, with avenues lined by dense tree canopies and integrated open spaces. Studies repeatedly associate urban greenery with lower stress and improved social behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even the city’s famed greenery plays a deeper role than aesthetics. Chandigarh has one of the highest green cover ratios among Indian cities, with avenues lined by dense tree canopies and integrated open spaces. Studies repeatedly associate urban greenery with lower stress and improved social behaviour. {{/usCountry}}

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Importantly, the greenery here is not ornamental. Trees buffer roads, soften built edges and create shaded pedestrian experiences in an otherwise extreme climate. The city breathes visually and, consequently, so do its residents.

Chandigarh and the performance of aspiration

Chandigarh’s emotional influence is also tied to what may be called its “performance variable”. The city performs order, aspiration and dignity through space itself. Unlike cities marked by overcrowding and infrastructural strain, Chandigarh projects abundance. Its broad roads, low-rise skyline, institutional architecture and controlled density communicate calm stability.

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Chandigarh’s built form subtly reinforces ideas of achievement, education and settled middle-class life. Its planning language creates an atmosphere of organised aspiration. Perhaps this is why many first-time visitors describe Chandigarh not merely as beautiful, but as peaceful. The reaction is emotional before it is analytical. The city’s design also nurtured a distinct culture. Sector markets evolved into social commons rather than purely commercial zones. Public spaces remain accessible to women, elderly residents and families, while leisure is woven into everyday life through gardens and promenades.

The limits of the ideal city

Yet, to romanticise Chandigarh would be intellectually dishonest. The city increasingly faces pressures that challenge its founding ideals: rising property prices, growing exclusivity, dependence on private vehicles and the gradual erosion of architectural coherence. These tensions are evident in debates surrounding the proposed Master Plan 2031 amendments, which seek to accommodate future growth through increased density and taller buildings.

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Yet happiness itself cannot be master planned. No city can fully escape social alienation or economic anxiety. And yet, Chandigarh continues to evoke longing because it preserves something much of urban India has lost: the possibility that cities can be designed around human comfort rather than sheer survival. The Master Plan 2031 debate extends beyond building heights. It raises a larger question about whether Chandigarh can accommodate growth while preserving the sense of order, legibility, greenery and psychological ease that have long defined its identity.

For these are not merely planning principles; they are the foundations of an experience. Perhaps that is why so many people arrive in Chandigarh and instinctively feel the same thing: this city feels different.

aashna.gakhar@gmail.com

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(The writer is a Chandigarh-based architect and interior designer)