Resolution in US House to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day in a bid to honour and celebrate the important role played by the Sikh community in strengthening and inspiring the people of the United States.

Observing that the US is enriched by the diversity of its residents, who have cultivated a climate of social tolerance and intellectual pluralism that has sustained the Nation throughout its history, the resolution said that Vaisakhi is a special occasion in which Sikhs remember the founding in 1699 of the Order of Khalsa, which played an important role in shaping the religion’s history and identity.

Introduced by Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, the resolution says that through leading charitable events, the Sikh community embodies the sense of public service that underlies the founding principles of the US.

Stating that people of the US feel obliged to honour the Sikh community’s important role in supporting and enriching the social fabric of the Nation, the resolution said Vaisakhi is a special occasion in which Sikhs remember the founding in 1699 of the Order of Khalsa, a fellowship of devout saint-soldier Sikhs, by the 10th Sikh Guru to fight tyranny and oppression, which played an important role in shaping the religion’s history and identity.

“It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of Vaisakhi alongside Sikhs throughout the world and to honour the lasting contributions made by the Sikh community to the US,” said the resolution.