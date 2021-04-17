US senator greets Sikhs on Baisakhi, Guru Teg Bahadur’s birth anniversary

Noting that Sikhs share a strong sense of community, family and selfless service, a senior US senator has greeted members of the community from across the world as two important celebrations are taking place this week: Baisakhi and the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

“I extend my best wishes to the Sikh community for the joyous celebrations of Baisakhi and the 400th anniversary of the birth of Guru Teg Bahadur,” senator Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania said on the senate floor.

Toomey said Sikhism traces its origins to the Punjab region of India and has flourished around the world for nearly 600 years. He said Sikh tradition is built on ideals of peace, respect, and equality.

Further, Sikhs are dedicated to the principle that every person is created equal before God, no matter their race, gender, religion, or creed.

Today, the Sikh population in the world stands at 30 million, making it one of the world’s major religions. Nearly 700,000 Sikhs live in the United States, and many of them have made Pennsylvania their home, Toomey said.

Sikhs share a strong sense of community, family, and selfless service, as evidenced by their commitment to welcoming and serving individuals from all religious, cultural, and ethnic backgrounds, he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Sikh communities across the country, including Pennsylvania, mobilised to deliver meals, groceries, masks, and other supplies to tens of thousands of families in need, he added.

“In my own travels across the Commonwealth, I have witnessed firsthand the spirit of this community when meeting with Sikh constituents. It is clear they have enriched their neighbourhoods and contributed in numerous ways to the growth and vitality of Pennsylvania and the United States,” Toomey said.

“As a proud member of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus, each year, I join many voices across Congress and the United States in commemorating the holiday of Baisakhi, which took place on April 13 this year,” he said.