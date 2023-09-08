Chandigarh admn stumbles upon waterworks pipelines at Sector-39 grain market site

After dilly-dallying for two decades on the plan to relocate the Sector 26 grain market to Sector 39, the UT administration has hit another hurdle after discovering that the Kajauli waterworks pipelines pass through the new site.

The Sector-39 grain market was planned in 2002 to decongest the Sector-26 grain market, where there is no more room for expansion. (HT File)

The UT is now planning to shift the pipelines, a task that will take nearly five months and cost the administration around ₹5 crore.

The water lines had been first laid in 1980 and are connected to the entire city’s supply network.

A senior officer of the Chandigarh municipal corporation explained the warehouse and cold storage sites of the Sector-39 grain market are located in a slushy area over the main Kajauli waterline.

“It was decided in the last meeting on August 8 that two lines, which were originally laid in the 1980s, could be shifted closer to the other water lines. The MC chief engineer will require 45-ft land on the Mandi side and 15-ft on the waterworks side along Maloya Road for this,” said the officer.

The officer further said that it will take at least five months to complete the relocation of the pipes, during which the water supply in the city is expected to be erratic.

Auction of 92 shops

The Sector-39 grain market was planned in 2002 to decongest the Sector-26 grain market, where there is no more room for expansion. The administration is now in the process of auctioning 92 shops at the new grain market.

Chandigarh state agriculture marketing board secretary Rupesh Kumar said the shifting of the water pipes will not affect the shop auction process. “The revised plans have been submitted to the chief architect department for final approval. Once we get the approval, we will proceed with the auctioning of shops,” he said.

Traders miffed

When contacted, Sector-26 Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association president Brij Mohan said, “It took them two decades to discover that the water pipes run through the idea. We have no idea on about the shifting of the mandi as the UT never involves us.”

He further said, “We will not allow this auction to happen and will approach the court as the department is holding the auction as per the Chandigarh Estate Rules. UT administration should allot the sites according to the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board (Sale and Transfer of Plots) Rules, 1961.”

After the allotment of shops at the Sector-39 market, de-notification of the Sector-26 market will be done in a phased manner.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hillary Victor Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail