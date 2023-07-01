Chandigarh administration to review EV policy on July 3

The UT administration will be reviewing its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy on July 3, raising hopes for residents looking to buy non-electric vehicles.

In light of the provision in the policy to halt the registration of non-electric two-wheelers upon reaching the target of 6,202 in financial year 2023-24, the UT administration has decided to review the EV Policy.

As of June 28, 5,500 such two-wheelers have already been registered and it is anticipated that the target will be reached by the first week of July, following which no more registrations will be done till March 31, 2024.

Likewise, registration of non-electric four-wheelers will cease once the target of 22,626 is achieved for the current financial year, expected by December.

During a recent meeting of the governing body of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), the nodal agency responsible for implementing the EV policy in the city, officials were instructed to prepare an analytical report on the policy’s implementation.

“We will analyse the advantages and disadvantages of the policy during the scheduled meeting on Monday, and a decision will be taken accordingly,” said a senior officer.

As part of a gradual phase-out plan for two-wheelers and three-wheelers powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), the administration aims to register a minimum of 35% electric two-wheelers in 2022-23, 70% in 2023-24 and achieve 100% by 2024-25.

On June 23, mayor Anup Gupta had termed the EV policy “anti-citizen” and given the administration a month to make necessary changes. He had announced his intention to protest with citizens if amendments were not made.

To encourage green transportation, the UT transport department has already halted registration of non-electric school/college, tourist and factory buses till September 30.

The Federation of the Chandigarh Region Automobile Dealers’ Association has expressed concerns that the policy to restrict the sale of non-electric vehicles in the city will negatively impact the local economy. The automotive industry is a significant employer in the region, with many companies manufacturing non-electric vehicles, engines and related components. The association warned that limiting the sale of non-electric vehicles could result in job losses and financial setbacks for local businesses.

