Chandigarh admn to spend 80 lakh on beautification of Butterfly Park

The UT administration will be spending ₹ 80 lakh for the beautification and maintenance of Butterfly Park in Sector 26.

(HT File)

As per an estimate, ₹ 8.46 lakh will be used for purchasing and maintenance of potted plants in Sector 19 Paryavaran Bhawan. For the maintenance of water pond in Butterfly Park, ₹ 3.17 lakh have been estimated, while watch and ward duty is estimated to be done at ₹ 9.53 lakh.

An amount of ₹ 6.76 lakh has been estimated to maintain the hedge of the park. The preparation of flowering beds and plantation of flowering plants in Butterfly Park will be done at a cost of ₹ 14,00,753 and the cleaning of toilets in the park will be done at a cost of ₹ 3,17,688.

The maintenance of the butterfly conservatory house in the park would be done at ₹ 3.17 lakh.

Raising and maintenance of the nectar plants nursery at the park is estimated to be done at ₹ 3.28 lakh. A total of ₹ 7.94 lakh has been estimated for the labour engaged for pruning/lopping of trees, cutting of hedges, plants, and shrubs, and collection of dry leaves from the park.

The department of forests and wildlife, Chandigarh administration, invited the item rate through e-tendering for the execution of works and services on scientific management and conservation and maintenance of Butterfly Park, City Bird Wildlife Sanctuary and Paryavaran Bhawan complex under Manimajra Block in Nepli Range and to provide manpower as per the requirement of the department for the contract period commencing from the date of approval of contract till 90 days from the date of opening of e-tender.

Built in 1987, Butterfly Park in Sector 26 is home to almost 35 species of butterflies.