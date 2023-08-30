Chandigarh RTS Commission: Purohit backs ex-IRS officer for top post

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has recommended the name of retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Anu Jagmohan Singh for the post of chief commissioner at the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission (CRSC). The Chandigarh administrator has recommended the name of Anu Jagmohan Singh for the post of chief commissioner at the Chandigarh Right to Service Commission. (HT FILE)

Her name has been forwarded to the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) for final approval. UT adviser Dharam Pal had also applied for the post.

On July 25 this year, the UT administrator had issued a notification, modifying the top post from “commissioner” to “chief commissioner”.

Singh, a 1985-batch IRS officer, is currently serving as a member of the National Company Law Tribunal and has previously held the post of member of the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

MHA had extended the Punjab Right to Service Act, 2011, and the Punjab Right to Service (Amended) Act, 2014, to the Union territory of Chandigarh on August 14, 2017. This legislation not only ensures the prompt provision of time-bound services to the public but also aims to curtail corruption among government officials and enhance transparency and accountability.

The commissioner’s post has been vacant since March 21 this year, after KK Jindal’s retirement, following which the charge was given to Dharam Pal, who will be retiring on October 31, 2023. Including Dharam Pal, a total of seven people had applied for the post.