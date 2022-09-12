UT cautions against fraudulent power bill SMS

Amid rising cases of residents falling prey to fraudsters contacting them regarding unpaid power bills, the UT administration on Sunday issued an advisory to caution the public against the fraudulent phone calls and SMS.

As per UT, residents were receiving fraudulent text messages that their electricity power will be disconnected by 9.30 pm from electricity office because the previous month bill is not updated, with a phone number to contact the electricity officer.

A UT spokesperson said neither were these messages issued by the electricity wing of the engineering department nor were the given mobile numbers related to any UT employee.

“Hence, the public is advised not to take cognizance of such type of messages or download any app to avoid financial loss. Further, in case of any grievance regarding electricity bill, the sub-division office concerned, as mentioned in the electricity bills, may be contacted,” the spokesperson stated, adding that for online electricity bill payments, only the website and mobile app of eSampark Chandigarh should be used.

